Health Care Sector Update for 10/03/2019: MIST,ACB,ACB.TO,OBLN,MESO

Health care stocks still were mostly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index in Thursday trade rising almost 0.7% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just under 1.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) rose 3% after Thursday saying it has dosed the first patient in a late-stage study of its etripamil investigational drug therapy for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, a condition characterized by rapid heart rates starting and stopping without warning. Topline results from the phase III trial are expected by mid-2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) climbed 9.5% after the medical device company said it has retired the remaining $5 million owed to Pacific Western Bank through its long-term loan facility, eliminating about $350,000 in yearly interest expense. The company Thursday also said it believes it has regained compliance with the minimum shareholders' equity level needed to retain its Nasdaq Global Select listing.

(+) Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was nearly 9% higher late Thursday after the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company said its Agroprop subsidiary is now harvesting around 9,000 acres of hemp in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia for processing at its drying facility in Kaunas, Lithuania. Its ICC Labs unit also is preparing for the South American growing season, with initial planting scheduled to begin next month and yielding up to 100,000 kilograms of raw hemp by next April.

(-) Mesoblast (MESO) fell over 7% after the Australian regenerative medicine company said it has completed a $50.4 million private placement of 37.5 million ordinary shares priced at for $1.35 apiece. Net proceeds largely will be used to build product inventory and hiring a targeted sales force ahead of a potential US commercial launch for the compay's remestemcel-L cellular therapy for pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.

