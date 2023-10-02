News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2023: VTRS, SYRS, APLS

October 02, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell almost 2%.

In company news, Viatris (VTRS) said late Sunday it received an offer of up to about $2.17 billion from Cooper Consumer Health for substantially all of its over-the-counter drug business, and has signed deals to sell its Women's Healthcare business, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients business in India and commercialization rights in some noncore markets. Viatris shares rose past 4%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) named Conley Chee, currently chief commercial and business officer, as its new CEO, succeeding Nancy Simonian who is retiring. The company also said it will cut its workforce by about 35% to focus on the advancement of tamibarotene. Its shares plunged almost 18%.

Compugen (CGEN) said that the Japanese Patent Office has granted the company a patent covering a triple-combination immunotherapy for cancer. Compugen shares rose 2.2%.

