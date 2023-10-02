Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2023: SDC, VTRS, SYRS, INBS

Health care stocks were declining late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares tumbled 64% after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas to allow it to continue operating while working to bolster its balance sheet.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) plunged 52% after it said Monday it priced an underwritten public offering of units targeting gross proceeds of about $4 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) named Conley Chee, currently chief commercial and business officer, as CEO, succeeding Nancy Simonian, who is retiring. The company also said it will cut its workforce by 35% to focus on the advancement of tamibarotene. Its shares fell 19%.

Viatris (VTRS) said late Sunday it received an offer of $2.17 billion from Cooper Consumer Health for its over-the-counter drug business. Meanwhile, It agreed to sell its women's health-care business, active pharmaceutical ingredients business in India and commercialization rights in some noncore markets. Viatris shares rose past 2%.

