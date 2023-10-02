News & Insights

US Markets
SDC

Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2023: SDC, VTRS, SYRS, INBS

October 02, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares tumbled 64% after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas to allow it to continue operating while working to bolster its balance sheet.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) plunged 52% after it said Monday it priced an underwritten public offering of units targeting gross proceeds of about $4 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) named Conley Chee, currently chief commercial and business officer, as CEO, succeeding Nancy Simonian, who is retiring. The company also said it will cut its workforce by 35% to focus on the advancement of tamibarotene. Its shares fell 19%.

Viatris (VTRS) said late Sunday it received an offer of $2.17 billion from Cooper Consumer Health for its over-the-counter drug business. Meanwhile, It agreed to sell its women's health-care business, active pharmaceutical ingredients business in India and commercialization rights in some noncore markets. Viatris shares rose past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SDC
VTRS
SYRS
INBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.