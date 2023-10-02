News & Insights

DXCM

Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2023: DXCM, APLS, CI, XLV, IBB

October 02, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4%.

DexCom (DXCM) was 1.5% higher after saying its continuous glucose monitoring system improved glycohemoglobin levels in type 1 diabetes patients, based on real-world data from a seven-year study.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was up 2.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the Empaveli injector designed to support self-administration of Empaveli, which is approved for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a blood disorder.

Cigna Group (CI) said it has agreed to pay approximately $172 million to settle long-running legal disputes related to "certain past Medicare Advantage risk adjustment practices." Cigna Group was declining 0.02% pre-bell.

