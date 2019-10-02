Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2019: ONVO,IOVA,PGNX,LNTH,HRTX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks dropped Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding just over 1.5% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 1.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Organovo Holdings (ONVO) was nearly 6% higher late Wednesday after privately held rival Viscient Biosciences made a formal, all-stock buyout offer for the company. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Organovo would issue enough stock to Viscient shareholders to provide them with a 57% stake in the combined companies. Organovo hired a financial adviser in August to help it evaluate strategic alternatives after saying its therapeutic liver tissue for clinical transplant program faced timeline issues.

In other sector news:

(+) Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) climbed over 10% after the company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from diagnostic imaging products company Lantheus (LNTH). Under terms of the proposed transactions, investors will receive 0.25 of a Lantheus share for each Progenics share they now own, representing a 21.5% premium to the target company's volume-weighted closing share price over the prior 30 trading days through Tuesday.

(+) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) rose more than 6% higher on Wednesday after the immunotherapy company said it will make several presentations at an upcoming industry conference next month, with a late-breaking submission that may include new data for its lifileucel lead product candidate now in phase II testing in patients with metastatic melanoma. The company said it will provide additional details of that presentation on Nov. 1.

(+) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) climbed just over 6% after the firm said patients treated with its HTX-011 non-opioid painkiller showed pain scores staying in the mild range for 72 hours following knee arthroplasty surgery. Seventy-five percent of the patients participating in the phase IIIb study were discharged without opioids, the company said.

