Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2019: LNTH, PGNX, NVS, HRTX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.95%

PFE: +0.23%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which was plunging by more than 16% after it announced its acquisition of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) in an all-stock deal. Progenics was recently declining around 4%.

(-) Novartis (NVS) was down almost 2% even after it said data from its phase 3 Prevent trial demonstrated the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx, or secukinumab, in treating patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, a spectrum of long-term inflammatory disease characterized by chronic inflammatory back pain.

(+) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) was gaining more than 4% after a phase 3b study of its HTX-011 non-opioid painkiller in patients undergoing knee arthroplasty surgery showed pain scores remained in the mild range for 72 hours following surgery.

