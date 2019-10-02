Health Care Sector Update for 10/02/2019: IOVA,PGNX,LNTH,HRTX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.04%

PFE -2.06%

ABT -3.60%

MRK -2.51%

AMGN -2.18%

Health care stocks were dropping, including a more than 1.7% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index in afternoon trade while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 slid almost 1.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling almost 1.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was 7% higher on Wednesday after the immunotherapy company said it will make several presentations at an upcoming industry conference next month, with a late-breaking submission that may include new data for its lifileucel lead product candidate now in phase II testing in patients with metastatic melanoma. The company said it will provide additional details of that presentation on Nov. 1.

In other sector news:

(+) Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) climbed almost 8% after the company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from diagnostic imaging products company Lantheus (LNTH). Under terms of the proposed transactions, investors will receive 0.25 of a Lantheus share for each Progenics share they now own, representing a 21.5% premium to the target company's volume weighted closing share price over the prior 30 trading days through Tuesday.

(+) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) climbed nearly 5% after the firm said patients treated with its HTX-011 non-opioid painkiller showed pain scores staying in the mild range for 72 hours following knee arthroplasty surgery. Seventy five percent of the patients participating in the phase IIIb study were discharged without opioids, the company said.

