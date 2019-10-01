US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/01/2019: GERN, GNFT, ANAB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.14%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.01%

AMGN: +0.05%

Health care majors were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Geron (GERN), which was advancing by more than 12% after saying it received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for imetelstat to treat adult patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis (MF) whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment, or relapsed/refractory MF.

(-) Genfit (GNFT) was slumping more than 11% after it reported a first-half net loss attributable to owners of 51.1 million euros ($55.7 million), or 1.64 euros per share. That compared with a loss of 36.7 million euros, or 1.18 euros per share, in the prior-year period.

(-) AnaptysBio (ANAB) was down more than 8% even after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported "positive" data from an interim analysis of its mid-stage clinical trial of ANB019 in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis patients.

