Health Care Sector Update for 09/30/2022: ICPT, IMRX, AMLX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.1% recently.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was slipping past 14% after saying its late-stage study testing the safety and efficacy of obeticholic acid, or OCA, in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, did not meet its primary endpoint.

Immuneering (IMRX) was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Investigational New Drug application for IMM-1-104, its treatment of solid tumors with RAS mutations.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was 0.8% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration said it has approved Relyvrio to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.