US Markets
ICPT

Health Care Sector Update for 09/30/2022: ICPT, IMRX, AMLX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.1% recently.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was slipping past 14% after saying its late-stage study testing the safety and efficacy of obeticholic acid, or OCA, in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, did not meet its primary endpoint.

Immuneering (IMRX) was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Investigational New Drug application for IMM-1-104, its treatment of solid tumors with RAS mutations.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was 0.8% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration said it has approved Relyvrio to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICPTIMRXAMLXXLVIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular