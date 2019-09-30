Health Care Sector Update for 09/30/2019: GSK,DOVA,IMMU

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.9% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead over 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) earlier Monday climbed 2% to its best price in more than four years after saying its Zejula cancer medication reduced the risk of disease progression or death in patients with ovarian cancer by 38%. It also lowered the risk of progression in women with mutation tumors by 60% and two other types of tumors by 50% and 32%, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) raced over 39% to a 15-month high of $28.10 a share on Monday after the drug maker agreed to a buyout offer worth up to $915 million from rival Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive an upfront payment of $27.50 in cash for each Dova share plus one non-tradeable contingent value right for $1.50 per share in cash if the company's Doptelet drug candidate is approved for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

(-) Immunomedics (IMMU) declined 8% after reporting interim results from phase II testing of its sacituzumab govitecan drug candidate, with the antibody-drug conjugate producing an overall response rate of 29% of the 35 patients with metastatic urothelial cancer who previously failed platinum-based regimens along with immunotherapy. The results included two confirmed complete responses and six confirmed partial responses plus another two partial responses pending confirmation.

