Health Care Sector Update for 09/30/2019: DOVA, ZYME, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.26%

PFE: +0.36%

ABT: +0.27%

MRK: +0.25%

AMGN: -0.85%

Most health care giants were gaining pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA), which was jumping by more than 38% after the drug maker said it has agreed to be acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB for $29.00 per share, or up to $915 million.

(+) Zymeworks (ZYME) was up more than 5% amid results from the ongoing multi-center phase 1 clinical study evaluating the company's HER2-targeted bispecific antibody ZW25 in solid tumor patients. According to the biopharmaceutical firm, results affirmed the ability of ZW25 to provide durable disease control in patients with a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors, including biliary tract cancer, colorectal cancer gynecological cancers, and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK) was over 5% higher after saying it has finalized an agreement announced early this month to settle opioid lawsuits with Cuyahoga and Summit Counties in Ohio.

