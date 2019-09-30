Health Care Sector Update for 09/30/2019: BNTC,GSK,DOVA,IMMU

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.78%

PFE -0.67%

ABT +2.31%

MRK +1.62%

AMGN -1.02%

Health care stocks were maintaining their mid-day advance shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.9% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead nearly 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) tumbled almost 15.5% after the biotechnology firm Monday disclosed plans for a $2.25 million private placement of 2.8 million of its American depositary shares with an unnamed group of US accredited investors. The company also will issue warrants to buy up to 412,863 additional ADS to investors participating in stock sale. Each ADS is equal to 20 ordinary shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) raced almost 39% to a 15-month high of $28.10 a share on Monday after the drugmaker agreed to a buyout offer worth up to $915 million from rival Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive an upfront payment of $27.50 in cash for each Dova share plus one non-tradeable contingent value right for $1.50 per share in cash if the company's Doptelet drug candidate is approved for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

(+) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) earlier Monday climbed 2% to its best price in more than four years after saying its Zejula cancer medication reduced the risk of disease progression or death in patients with ovarian cancer by 38%. It also lowered the risk of progression in women with mutation tumors by 60% and two other types of tumors by 50% and 32%, respectively.

(-) Immunomedics (IMMU) declined 7% after reporting interim results from phase II testing of its sacituzumab govitecan drug candidate, with the antibody-drug conjugate producing an overall response rate of 29% of the 35 patients with metastatic urothelial cancer who previously failed platinum-based regimens along with immunotherapy. The results included two confirmed complete responses and six confirmed partial responses plus another two partial responses pending confirmation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.