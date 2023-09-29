News & Insights

NVOS

Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2023: NVOS, MDGL, TNXP, XLV, IBB

September 29, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing 0.4%.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) and Blacksheep Trust have signed a $1 billion master collateral transfer agreement for the purpose and general use of monetization by Novo for a period of up to 15 years. Novo Integrated Sciences stock was rallying past 66% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) was up more than 5%, a day after the company priced a public offering of about 1.2 million common shares at $151.69 per share and pre-funded warrants to buy about 2 million common shares at $151.6899 per pre-funded warrant, for expected gross proceeds of about $500 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was shedding more than 28% in value after saying late Thursday it is offering 9 million common shares together with series A and B warrants, each to purchase up to 9 million shares, in a public offering at a combined price of $0.50 per share and accompanying series A and B warrant.

