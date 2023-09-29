Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2023: GPCR, RSLS, RENB

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In corporate news, Structure Therapeutics' (GPCR) shares jumped 33% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a trial of its drug candidate GSBR-1290 and said it was raising gross proceeds of $300 million in a private placement.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) on Friday priced a public offering of 9.1 million units at $0.33 each. Its shares tumbled 41%.

Renovaro Biosciences (RENB) said Friday it has entered into a merger deal with artificial intelligence medical technology company GEDi Cube. Renovaro rose past 3%.

