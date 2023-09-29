News & Insights

US Markets
GPCR

Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2023: GPCR, RSLS, RENB

September 29, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In corporate news, Structure Therapeutics' (GPCR) shares jumped 33% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a trial of its drug candidate GSBR-1290 and said it was raising gross proceeds of $300 million in a private placement.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) on Friday priced a public offering of 9.1 million units at $0.33 each. Its shares tumbled 41%.

Renovaro Biosciences (RENB) said Friday it has entered into a merger deal with artificial intelligence medical technology company GEDi Cube. Renovaro rose past 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPCR
RSLS
RENB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.