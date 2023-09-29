News & Insights

CAPR

Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2023: CAPR, SYRA, GPCR, RSLS

September 29, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slipping late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.4%.

In corporate news, Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) shares plunged 41% after the company said Friday it will issue and sell 4.9 million shares in a registered direct offering.

Syra Health (SYRA) shares fell 25% following their debut on Nasdaq.

Structure Therapeutics' (GPCR) shares jumped 33% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a trial of its drug candidate GSBR-1290 and said it was raising gross proceeds of $300 million in a private placement.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) on Friday priced a public offering of 9.1 million units at $0.33 each. Its shares tumbled 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
