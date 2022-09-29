US Markets
RAD

Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2022: RAD, VALN, ANTX, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were down pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) lost 0.7% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) retreated 1% recently.

Rite Aid (RAD) fell more than 12% in value after reporting a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.63 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.41 a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected a per-share loss of $0.46.

Valneva (VALN) was over 6% lower amid plans to launch a global offering of about $40 million of its ordinary shares.

AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) said it has won a contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to advance the development of epetraborole for acute systemic melioidosis. AN2 Therapeutics was retreating by more than 4% recently.

