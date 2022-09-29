Health Care Sector Update for 09/29/2022: AXLA,EDIT,MOR,WINT

Health care stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 1.7%.

In company news, Axcella Health (AXLA) climbed 9.8% after reporting interim results from phase 2b testing of its therapeutic candidate, showing it was safe and well-tolerated in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Patients also experienced clinically and statistically significant improvements in liver stiffness and alanine aminotransferase, the company said.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) gained 6.6% after late Wednesday saying its istaroxime drug candidate met its primary endpoint of significantly improving systolic blood pressure in patients experiencing cardiogenic shock due to heart failure compared with patients in the control group of the phase 2 study. The improved blood pressure persisted over 24 hours, the company said, adding that istaroxime also produced a substantial increase in the amount of blood pumped by the heart without increasing heart rate.

Among decliners, MorphoSys (MOR) has turned 2.2% lower, giving back an early 2.4% gain, after late Wednesday announcing new data showing that a combination of its Monjuvi drug candidate and lenalidomide chemotherapy followed by Monjuvi alone provided long-term efficacy in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) slid 9.3% after BofA Securities began coverage of the genome editing company with a neutral stock rating.

