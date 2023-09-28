Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2023: BNOX, BOLT, BCLI

Health care stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In corporate news, Bionomics (BNOX) shares soared 296% after the company reported positive topline results from its phase 2b trial of BNC210 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) said late Wednesday that an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration reviewing the application for its NurOwn treatment candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis voted that the therapy did not show "substantial evidence of effectiveness." Its shares slumped 51%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) said the US Food and Drug Administration has designated BDC-1001 as an orphan drug for the treatment of gastric cancer, including gastroesophageal junction cancer. Its shares rose 2%.

