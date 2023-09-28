Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2023: BNOX, BCLI, MNOV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.3%.

Bionomics (BNOX) was surging past 550% after saying a phase 2b trial of BNC210 resulted in a 'statistically significant' decrease in the clinically administered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder CAPS-5 scale for DSM-5 total symptom severity from baseline to Week 12, the study's primary endpoint.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) was retreating by more than 49% after saying an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration reviewing the application for the company's NurOwn treatment candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis voted that the therapy did not show "substantial evidence of effectiveness."

MediciNova (MNOV) was up more than 3% after saying its ibudilast drug improved pulmonary function in patients with chlorine gas-induced lung injury, based on data from a clinical trial being conducted under the company's contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA.

