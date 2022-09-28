Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2022: HMPT, NDAQ, RJF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were easing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.08%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was up 1.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down 0.1%.

Home Point Capital (HMPT) said its Home Point Financial unit and Morgan Stanley Bank mutually agreed to terminate a master repurchase agreement and securities contract covering a maximum purchase price of $325 million and committed financing of $162.5 million. Home Point Capital up 5% in recent market activity.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was down 1.7% after saying it will organize its business units into three divisions called Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime, effectively at the end of Q4.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) reported a 2% decrease in client assets under administration in August, declining to $1.164 trillion by the end of the month from $1.189 trillion on July 31. Raymond James Financial was inactive recently.

