Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2022: BIIB,NNOX,MNMD

Health care stocks were rallying this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 2.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was surging 4.1%.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) soared over 37% after saying the lecanemab drug candidate it developed with Japanese biopharmaceuticals company Eisai to treat Alzheimer's disease met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) climbed nearly 23% after the medical device company said it filed a premarket notification for its Nanox.ARC digital x-ray system with US regulators.

Mind Medicine (MNMD) was sinking almost 50%, earlier dropping more than 53% to its lowest share price since February 2020, after the brain health company priced a $30 million public offering of nearly 7.1 million common shares at $4.25 apiece, or nearly 31% under Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of warrants exercisable at $4.25 per share.

