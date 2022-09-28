Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2022: BIIB, OCGN, PHAR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up more than 1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing past 3%.

Biogen (BIIB) was gaining more than 49% in value after the company and Eisai said lecanemab, an investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment, met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial.

Ocugen (OCGN) was rallying past 13% after saying it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University in Missouri for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the US, Europe and Japan.

Pharming Group (PHAR) was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review its new drug application for leniolisib to treat activated PI3K delta syndrome, a primary immunodeficiency, in individuals who are at least 12 years old.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.