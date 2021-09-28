Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2021: ZIOP,ENSC,SNOA

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.8%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.5%.

In company news, Ziopharm (ZIOP) declined nearly 11% after disclosing plans to eliminate 60 positions, representing roughly half of its current workforce, which it said will keep the immuno-oncology company in business through the first half of 2023.

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) also dropped almost 11% after the specialty drugmaker late Monday said it had secured $15 million in new funding through a private placement of 5% senior convertible notes with an initial conversion rate of $5.87 per share. Investors also received 5-year warrants to buy up to 1.08 million Ensysce common shares exercisable at $7.63 per share.

To the upside, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) raced nearly 30% higher after beginning over-the-counter sales in the US of its Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser and its MucoClyns decontamination solution in Europe through Amazon.com (AMZN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.