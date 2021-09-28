US Markets
ALT

Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2021: ALT, SNOA, REGN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were declining in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.63% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping past 1%.

Altimmune (ALT) reported results from its first-in-human trial of pemvidutide as a potential weight loss therapy and announced plans to test the drug in other indications. In the phase 1 study, treatment with pemvidutide achieved double-digit weight loss for subjects in the 1.8 mg arm at 12 weeks. Altimmune was shedding over 27% in value recently.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was surging by more than 61% after saying it has launched Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser over-the-counter on Amazon.com, and MucoClyns over-the-counter via Amazon in Europe.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the supplemental biologics license application for Libtayo to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was down over 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALT SNOA REGN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular