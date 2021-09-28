Health Care Sector Update for 09/28/2021: ALT, SNOA, REGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.63% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping past 1%.

Altimmune (ALT) reported results from its first-in-human trial of pemvidutide as a potential weight loss therapy and announced plans to test the drug in other indications. In the phase 1 study, treatment with pemvidutide achieved double-digit weight loss for subjects in the 1.8 mg arm at 12 weeks. Altimmune was shedding over 27% in value recently.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was surging by more than 61% after saying it has launched Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser over-the-counter on Amazon.com, and MucoClyns over-the-counter via Amazon in Europe.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the supplemental biologics license application for Libtayo to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was down over 1% in recent trading.

