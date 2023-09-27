Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2023: NEPT, CYBN, DTIL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were each recently up 0.2%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) was more than 5% higher after saying it closed a public offering of 1.8 million common shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at a combined price of $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $4.5 million.

Cybin (CYBN) was climbing past 1% after saying Small Pharma, the biotech firm it agreed to acquire in August, reported positive safety, tolerability and efficacy data from its phase 1b study of the interaction between selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and SPL026 in patients with major depressive disorder.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was marginally advancing after saying it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for an application related to potential treatments for mitochondrial diseases, a group of conditions that affect how mitochondria in human cells produce energy.

