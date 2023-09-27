Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2023: GH, COSM, NEPT, NUVL

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Guardant Health (GH) shares rose almost 7% after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral.

Nuvalent (NUVL) shares rose more than 8% after Stifel initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.

Cosmos Health (COSM) said it plans to spin off its research and development division into a publicly listed, standalone biotech company. Its shares fell past 11%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) gained over 5% after the company closed a public offering of 1.8 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at a combined price of $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $4.5 million.

