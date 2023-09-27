Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2023: COSM, BCLI, NEPT

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In corporate news, Cosmos Health (COSM) said Wednesday it plans to spin off its research and development division into a publicly listed, standalone biotech company. Its shares fell 8.2%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) gained 1.5% after the company closed a public offering of 1.8 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at a combined price of $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of $4.5 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) said Wednesday that Nasdaq halted trading of its common shares as the US Food and Drug Administration's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee reviews the company's biologics license application for NurOwn.

