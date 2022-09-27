US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2022: RNA, BBLN, OCUL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.9% higher recently.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) was retreating by 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment for the phase 1/2 MARINA trial of its drug AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 after a serious adverse event occurred in one participant.

Babylon Holdings (BBLN) was up more than 4% after the company and health insurance provider Bupa said they have extended a collaboration agreement to provide digital health services to Bupa's clients in the UK for three more years.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) said its therapeutic candidate for wet age-related macular degeneration, OTX-TKI, was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile during a Phase 1 clinical trial. Ocular Therapeutix was slipping past 8% recently.

