Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2022: EQ,NMTR,RNA

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) losing 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was up 1.5% in recent trading.

In company news, Equillium (EQ) added more than 14% after saying its itolizumab drug candidate showed a "clinically meaningful" response in highly proteinuric subjects during phase 1b testing, with 83% of the patients with lupus nephritis treated with the monoclonal antibody achieving either a complete or partial clinical response and 67% of the patients demonstrating an 80% or more reduction in their urine protein/creatinine ratios compared with baseline levels.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) climbed almost 16% after saying it expects to finalize late-stage testing protocols for its vurolenatide drug candidate before year-end following positive results for the injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 during phase 2 testing in patients with short bowel syndrome. Patients treated with vurolenatide showed a 30% reduction in total stool output over six weeks compared with a 32% increase in patients in the placebo arm of the mid-stage trial.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) fell more than 14% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on enrollment of patients in a phase 1/2 trial of its AOC-1001 drug candidate in adults with type 1 myotonic dystrophy after one of the study participants experienced an unspecified serious adverse event. The company was working closely with the agency to determine what caused the adverse response and hopes to resume new enrollments "as quickly as possible," it said.

