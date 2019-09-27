Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2019: SGEN,PRPO,GOSS,VCNX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.26%

PFE +1.03%

ABT -1.26%

MRK -1.11%

AMGN -0.46%

Health care stocks still were drifting lower on Friday, including a nearly 0.7% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Seattle Genetics (SGEN) rose over 4% after Goldman Sachs Friday raised its investment recommendation for the cancer medicines company to buy from neutral previously and increased its price target for the company's stock by $22 to $100 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Gossamer Bio (GOSS) climbed nearly 7% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Sheila Gujrathi bought another 10,000 of the company's shares at an average price of $16.80 apiece, increasing her indirect stake in specialty drugmaker to nearly 4.05 million shares, including stock scheduled to vest over the next three years.

(-) Vaccinex (VCNX) dropped 5% this afternoon. The biotechnology company on Friday said interim data from phase Ib/II testing of its pepinemab drug candidate in combination with a previously approved chemotherapy showed 59% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer appeared to benefit from the combination compared with Bavencio alone.

(-) Precipio (PRPO) turned sharply lower this afternoon, sinking 13.5% and giving up an early 12.8% advance. The cancer diagnosis surged on Thursday after it said several large laboratories have completed validation studies of company's IV-Cell cytogenetics media product and its HemeScreen Assay. The labs were "proceeding toward placing orders" after first exhausting their existing inventories, the company said.

