Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2019: PRPO,GOSS,VCNX

Health care stocks were drifting lower on Friday, including a nearly 0.4% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling slightly more than 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Precipio (PRPO) turned sharply lower this afternoon, sinking nearly 15% and giving up an early 12.8% advance. The cancer diagnosis company late Thursday said several large laboratories have completed validation studies of company's IV-Cell cytogenetics media product and its HemeScreen Assay. The labs were "proceeding toward placing orders" after first exhausting their existing inventories, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Gossamer Bio (GOSS) climbed 6% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Sheila Gujrathi bought another 10,000 of the company's shares at an average price of $16.80 apiece, increasing her indirect stake in specialty drugmaker to nearly 4.05 million shares, including stock scheduled to vest over the next three years.

(-) Vaccinex (VCNX) dropped more than 4% this afternoon. The biotechnology company on Friday said interim data from phase Ib/II testing of its pepinemab drug candidate in combination with a previously approved chemotherapy showed 59% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer appeared to benefit from the combination compared with Bavencio alone.

