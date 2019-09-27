Health Care Sector Update for 09/27/2019: HSGX, PRPO, ABBV, JNJ, ABT, PFE, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.12%

PFE: +0.61%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.44%

AMGN: +0.20%

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Histogenics (HSGX), which was down more than 9% as its stockholders approved all proposals related to its proposed combination with Ocugen.

(+) Precipio (PRPO) was over 3% higher after saying several "large" laboratories have completed validation studies to test the company's IV-Cell cytogenetics media product, as well as its HemeScreen Assay, and are "proceeding toward placing orders."

In other sector news:

(+) AbbVie (ABBV) was marginally gaining as the Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's drug Mavyret to shorten the duration of treatment of chronic hepatitis C (HCV) patients across all genotypes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.