Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2023: SLNO, ICPT, MRNA

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.5%.

In corporate news, Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) shares surged more than 500%. The company said Tuesday that top-line results from the randomized withdrawal period of a study of Diazoxide Choline show that hyperphagia-related behaviors markedly worsened in the placebo group compared with Diazoxide Choline.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma said Tuesday they have struck a deal that would see Alfasigma buy the US company. Intercept shares jumped almost 79%.

Moderna (MRNA) and the European Union are discussing a new COVID-19 vaccine procurement deal, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Moderna rose 0.7%.

