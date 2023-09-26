News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2023: IMVT, FEMY, IDYA, IBB, XLV

September 26, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally declining and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.3%.

Immunovant (IMVT) was rallying more than 59% after saying IMVT-1402 showed a reduction in Immunoglobulin G in a phase 1 trial, with only mild or moderate adverse events.

Femasys (FEMY) was skyrocketing past 252% after saying it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market FemaSeed, an intratubal artificial insemination for infertility treatment.

Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) was up more than 2% after saying the FDA has granted fast track designation to its development program investigating IDE161 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

