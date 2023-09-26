News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2023: FEMY, SLNO, ICPT, MRNA

September 26, 2023

Health care stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Femasys (FEMY) shares soared 328% after the company said late Monday it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market FemaSeed, an infertility treatment procedure.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) shares skyrocketed 481%. The company said Tuesday that top-line results from the randomized withdrawal period of a study of Diazoxide Choline show that hyperphagia-related behaviors markedly worsened in the placebo group compared with Diazoxide Choline.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma said Tuesday they have struck a deal that would see Alfasigma buy the US company. Intercept shares jumped 79%.

Moderna (MRNA) and the EU are discussing a new COVID-19 vaccine procurement deal, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Moderna rose 0.3%.

