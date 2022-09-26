Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2022: SGEN,LVTX,AMEH,SIGA,DRRX

Health care stocks were finishing above their intraday lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 1.4% lower.

In company news, Seagen (SGEN) was slipping 2.4% late in Monday trading after the oncology medication company disclosed an exclusive license agreement with Lava Therapeutics (LVTX) to commercialize its Lava-1223 drug candidate targeting solid tumors.

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) fell 0.9% after the health care services company Monday said it was acquiring the All American Medical Group in the greater San Francisco region, along with its For Your Benefit affiliate and other managed care assets, for an unspecified combination of cash and stock.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) was edging 2.5% lower after the drug maker Monday said it has received around $16 million in orders for its Tpoxx antiviral medication for the treatment of human smallpox disease since early August. The European Commission accounts for nearly $10 million of the recent order flow, with two Asian countries - including one new and one returning customer - contributing the remaining $6 million, the company said.

Durect (DRRX) climbed over 10% after the biopharmaceuticals company and Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Monday announced the US commercial launch of their Posimir non-opioid medication for the treatment of pain in adults following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery, triggering a $2 million milestone payment to Durect from Innocoll.

