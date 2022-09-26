Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2022: AVIR, ANEB, PFE, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.33% recently.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) was climbing past 1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to its AT-752 candidate for the treatment of dengue virus infection.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) was up more than 6% after saying a phase 2 trial assessing ANEB-001 for the treatment of acute cannabinoid intoxication showed "significant and sustained reductions" in the visual analog scale feeling high score and THC-induced body sway, as well as an improvement in the VAS alertness scale, compared with placebo.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said they submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine targeting the omicron variants of the coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11. Both companies were marginally declining in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.