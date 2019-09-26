Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2019: VEEV,MRNS,BTAI

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were retreating Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping about 2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Veeva Systems (VEEV) declined over 1% on Thursday after cloud-based data management company for the life sciences industry announced its proposed acquisition of data analytics firm Crossix for $430 million in cash. Veeva also will issue $120 million in long-term equity retention grants to selected Crossix employees.

In other sector news:

(+) Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) climbed nearly 15% after saying its ganaxolone product candidate met the primary endpoint in phase II testing evaluating the intravenous drug in patients with refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone also had an acceptable safety and tolerability profile in all dose groups, according to the company, which will present the study data during the Neurocritical Care Society annual meeting in October.

(-) BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) fell 21% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $19 million public offering of just over 2.3 million shares of its common stock at $8.25 apiece. The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include development of product candidates and research and development.

