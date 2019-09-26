Health Care Sector Update for 09/26/2019: BTAI, TAK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.43%

PFE: +0.39%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI), which was still down around 16% after saying it has started an underwritten public offering of $19 million of shares.

In other sector news:

(=) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was flat after saying the Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Proclaim XR recharge-free neurostimulation system for people living with chronic pain.

(=) Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was unchanged after additional results from its VARSITY study showed that ulcerative colitis patients using Entyvio (vedolizumab) have better chances of achieving clinical remission, the primary endpoint of the study, than with Humira (adalimumab).

