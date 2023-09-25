Health Care Sector Update for 09/25/2023: VACC, SCYX, BCLI, HRMY

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Vaccitech (VACC) shares more than doubled after Alliance Global Partners started coverage on the company with a buy rating and a price target of $12.

Scynexis (SCYX) slumped 34% after the company said Monday it is recalling its vaginal yeast infection treatment Brexafemme and placing a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp until a mitigation strategy and a resupply plan are determined due to the risk of cross-contamination.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) shares tumbled 38% after the US Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers raised safety and efficacy concerns over the company's NurOwn treatment candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) shares fell 8.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock rating to sell from neutral and cut its price target to $31 from $40.

