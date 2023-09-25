Health Care Sector Update for 09/25/2023: RAD, ARDX, RVPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3%.

Rite Aid (RAD) is in talks with creditors over a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that would include closing some of its more than 2,100 drugstores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations. Rite Aid was slipping past 10% pre-bell.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was up more than 4% after saying its partner Kyowa Kirin has received approval for the application for tenapanor for the improvement of hyperphosphatemia in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis in Japan.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) was gaining over 5% in value after saying the last patient in a phase 3 trial of brilaroxazine as a potential treatment for schizophrenia has completed the study, with topline data expected in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.