Health Care Sector Update for 09/25/2023: BCLI, CHRS, HRMY

September 25, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) shares tumbled 37% after the US Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers raised safety and efficacy concerns over the company's NurOwn treatment candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) shares fell 9.7% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock rating to sell from neutral and cut its price target to $31 from $40.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) shares dropped 6.3%. The company said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter over its biologics license application supplement for Udenyca Onbody due to an "ongoing review of inspection findings at a third-party filler."

