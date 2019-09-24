US Markets
NEOG

Health Care Sector Update for 09/24/2019: NEOG, AIM, ADPT, ILMN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.06%

PFE -0.06%

ABT -0.58%

MRK -0.40%

AMGN -0.61%

Health care stocks were declining, including a 0.8% retreat for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 dropped about 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 2.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Neogen (NEOG) dropped almost 12% on Tuesday after the diagnostic test kits company reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.28 per share, slipping from a $0.29 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended August 31 by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew 1.8% year-over-year to $101.4 million, also lagging the $105.2 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) dipped this afternoon, giving back a 43.6% spike soon after Tuesday's opening bell after the company announced a $8.32 million funding grant from the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon breakthrough award will fund phase II testing of a combination of therapies, including the company's Ampligen drug candidate, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.

(-) Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) declined 7% this afternoon. The biotechnology company Tuesday announced a new partnership with Illumina (ILMN) to develop in-vitro diagnostic test kits for next-generation sequencing-based immunodiagnostics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEOG AIM ADPT ILMN

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular