Health Care Sector Update for 09/24/2019: NEOG, AIM, ADPT, ILMN

Health care stocks were declining, including a 0.8% retreat for the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 dropped about 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 2.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Neogen (NEOG) dropped almost 12% on Tuesday after the diagnostic test kits company reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.28 per share, slipping from a $0.29 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended August 31 by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew 1.8% year-over-year to $101.4 million, also lagging the $105.2 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) dipped this afternoon, giving back a 43.6% spike soon after Tuesday's opening bell after the company announced a $8.32 million funding grant from the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon breakthrough award will fund phase II testing of a combination of therapies, including the company's Ampligen drug candidate, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.

(-) Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) declined 7% this afternoon. The biotechnology company Tuesday announced a new partnership with Illumina (ILMN) to develop in-vitro diagnostic test kits for next-generation sequencing-based immunodiagnostics.

