Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2022: ISPC,AADI,SONX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 2.2%.

In company news, iSpecimen (ISPC) fell 3.7%. The diagnostics company late Thursday said Tracy Curley has become interim CEO in addition to her current responsibilities as chief financial officer after Christopher Ianelli this week agreed to step down when the board declined to renew his contract. The company also said Jill Mullan will step down as chief operating officer on Oct. 24.

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) added 5% after overnight announcing plans for a $72.5 million private placement of slightly more than 5.8 million common shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $12.50 apiece, or 1.7% above Thursday's closing price.

Sonendo (SONX) shares climbed nearly 16% after the dental technology company announced a $63 million private placement of nearly 66.4 million common shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $0.95 apiece, or 4.7% above Thursday's closing price. Sonendo expects to use the net proceeds to accelerate ongoing commercialization efforts and expand its product portfolio in addition to working capital and other general corporate purposes.

