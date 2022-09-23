Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2022: IONS, AZN, AORT, CORT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.80% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping past 1%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said topline results from a phase 2b study of ION449 to treat hypercholesterolemia did not achieve pre-specified efficacy criteria, and partner AstraZeneca (AZN) has decided not to advance the investigational drug into phase 3 development. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares were more than 6% lower and AstraZeneca was recently declining by more than 2%.

Artivion (AORT) shares were slipping past 2% after saying it has stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial designed to determine if patients with an On-X mechanical aortic valve can be maintained safely and effectively on apixaban rather than on warfarin, as recommended by an independent monitoring board.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) shares were gaining more than 4% after saying it extended its pharmacy deal with Optime Care for hyperglycemia drug Korlym.

