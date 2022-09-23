Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2022: ATHX,ISPC,AADI,SONX

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, though their losses were the lowest among other sectors. The NYSE Health Care Index sank 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 1.7%.

In company news, Athersys (ATHX) surged nearly 37% after the regenerative medicines company Friday said it signed agreements extending the exercise period for warrants issued in August by an extra two years.

Sonendo (SONX) shares climbed over 22% after the dental technology company announced a $63 million private placement of nearly 66.4 million common shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $0.95 apiece, or 4.7% above Thursday's closing price. Sonendo expects to use the net proceeds to accelerate ongoing commercialization efforts and expand its product portfolio in addition to working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) added 8.5% after announcing plans for a $72.5 million private placement of slightly more than 5.8 million common shares and pre-funded warrants priced at $12.50 apiece, or 1.7% above Thursday's closing price.

iSpecimen (ISPC) rose 4.6% after the diagnostics company late Thursday said Tracy Curley has become interim CEO in addition to her current responsibilities as chief financial officer after Christopher Ianelli this week agreed to step down when the board declined to renew his employment contract. The company also said Jill Mullan will step down as chief operating officer on Oct. 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.