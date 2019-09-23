US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2019: PSTV, AVDL, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.01%

PFE: Flat

ABT: +0.02%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were mostly flat pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Plus Therapeutics (PSTV), which was surging more than 92% after saying it has received a notice from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that it will reimburse the company approximately $4.6 million for work performed during fiscal years 2012 through 2019.

(+) Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was almost 30% higher after it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce the sample size of the phase 3 REST-ON study, which aims to assess the efficacy and safety of once-nightly FT218 for both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy patients.

(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK) was gaining more than 17% in value after reporting positive topline results from a phase 3 trial of StrataGraft regenerative tissue in patients with deep thermal burns that met both of its co-primary endpoints.

