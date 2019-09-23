Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2019: AKCA,PSTV,CMD

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were falling this afternoon, including a nearly 0.4% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking more than than 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) dropped almost 24% after saying Paula Soteropoulos has resigned as chief executive at the biopharmaceuticals company along with company president Sarah Boyce and chief operating officer Jeff Goldberg. Board member Damien McDevitt was selected to be interim CEO during the search for a permanent replacement.

In other sector news:

(-) Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was down 52% after the specialty drugmaker priced 3 million units comprised of one common share and a warrant to buy one share of stock at $5. The company also said that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will repay around $4.6 million for work the company performed for the federal agency during its FY12 through FY19. The payment is expected next month, the company said.

(-) Cantel Medical (CMD) declined nearly 6%. The infection-control products seller reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, including non-GAAP net income of $0.63 per share, up from an adjusted profit of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended July 31 by $0.02 per share. Net sales grew 4.6% over year-ago levels to $239.5 million, also topping the $238.1 million Street view.

