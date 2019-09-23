Health Care Sector Update for 09/23/2019: ACAD,AKCA,PSTV,CMD

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks still were falling this afternoon, including a nearly 0.4% decline for the NYSE Health Care Index while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking more than 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) rose 2.5% after Monday presenting positive data from phase II testing of its pimavanserin drug candidate in patients with Parkinson's disease and depressive symptoms, showing significant improvement in symptoms as soon as two weeks after treatment began. Sixty percent of the patients treated with pimavanserin demonstrated an improvement of 50% or more on the 17-point Hamilton Depression Rating Scale after eight weeks while 44% of the patients reached remission, which was measured as having seven or fewer of the rating scale criteria.

In other sector news:

(-) Cantel Medical (CMD) declined over 5%. The infection-control products seller reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, including non-GAAP net income of $0.63 per share, up from an adjusted profit of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended July 31 by $0.02 per share. Net sales grew 4.6% over year-ago levels to $239.5 million, also topping the $238.1 million Street view.

(-) Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) dropped 19% after saying Paula Soteropoulos has resigned as chief executive at the biopharmaceuticals company along with company president Sarah Boyce and chief operating officer Jeff Goldberg. Board member Damien McDevitt was selected to be interim CEO during the search for a permanent replacement.

(-) Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) fell 50% after the specialty drugmaker priced a $15 million public offering of 3 million units comprised of one share of common stock and a five-year warrant to buy another common share also at $5 apiece. The company also said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will repay around $4.6 million for work the company performed for the federal agency over the past seven years.

