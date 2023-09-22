Health Care Sector Update for 09/22/2023: TTOO, NLTX, NEPT

Health care stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

In company news, T2 Biosystems (TTOO) shares fell past 15% after the company reported in a regulatory filing that CR Group, a 10% owner of the company's stock, sold about 10.4 million shares earlier this week.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) said its board approved a 1-for-5 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Its shares fell 0.6%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) slumped 55% after it priced a public offering of 1.8 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy up to 1.8 million shares at $2.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $4.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.